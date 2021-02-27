Police investigating fatal stabbing in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed in Boston Saturday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of an injured person at Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard at 5:45 a.m. found a man suffering from an apparent stab wound, police said. The man was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

No other information was immediately released. The stabbing is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call police at 617-343-4470.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)