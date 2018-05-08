Police investigating fatal stabbing in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after a man was stabbed to death Tuesday, officials said.

Police responded around 12 p.m. to the scene of the stabbing on Southhampton Street.

A man in his 50s was pronounced dead, according to police.

No additional details were immediately available.

