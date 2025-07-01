BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police were called to a scene of a fatal stabbing in Centre Street in Brockton Tuesday morning.

“MSP and Brockton Police are investigating a suspected fatal domestic stabbing that happened overnight inside an apartment,” the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement. “A female victim was killed. A male, who was also stabbed, was transported to a Boston hospital and is expected to survive.”

“Brockton Fire and EMS, alongside Brockton Police, responded to a stabbing in the city early this morning,” Brockton fire earlier said on social media. “Brockton Medic 4 and CA8 were effectively intercepted by Canton’s Blood Truck while transporting the patient to Boston.”

Brockton police confirmed they responded to the “possible death” just after 4 a.m.

“They found a man and a woman with injuries,” police said in a statement. “The male was taken to a Boston hospital by Brewster Ambulance.”

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.





