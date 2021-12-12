CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation into a fatal stabbing in Chelsea on Saturday night, officials said.

Officers responded to a reported stabbing at the Parkside Commons apartment complex, Chelsea police said.

One person was killed in the stabbing.

There has been no word on whether any arrests have been made.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

