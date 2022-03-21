FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a fatal stabbing that happened in Fitchburg Friday night.

Gadiel Maria, 18, of Fitchburg, was fatally stabbed shortly before midnight, according to a release issued by Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early, Jr.

Investigators said it appeared that he was involved in some kind of altercation on Spruce and Salem streets before driving himself to another location.

Maria was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner performed an autopsy and ruled his death a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the State Police Detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s Office at 508-832-9124 or Fitchburg Police at 978-345-9650.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)