Police investigating fatal stabbing in Lowell

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating the fatal stabbing of an 18-year-old Monday in Lowell, officials say.

Officers responding to the area of Lawrence Drive near the University of Massachusetts Lowell campus about 7 p.m. say the victim, an 18-year-old Lowell man, was transported to Lowell General Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to a post on Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s Twitter page.

The victim was not a student at UMass Lowell, Ryan said.

An investigation is ongoing.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office and @LowellPD are currently investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred tonight. Full statement below: pic.twitter.com/YOS9WZNbG1 — DA Marian Ryan (@DAMarianRyan) January 29, 2019

