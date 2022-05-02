LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a fatal stabbing in Lynn Monday.

Officers responding to reports of a stabbing at a Myrtle Street home at 6 p.m. found a 63-year-old man who was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead, the Essex County District Attorney’s Office said.

Officials said a suspect was in custody. No other information was immediately available.

