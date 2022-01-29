BOSTON (WHDH) - State police are investigating after a man died in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 93 in Boston early Saturday morning.

Troopers responded to reports of a car traveling southbound in the northbound lane of I-93 around 2:30 a.m. found the vehicle, an SUV, in the two rightmost northbound lanes.

A preliminary investigation determined a man was driving the SUV southbound in the northbound lane when he crashed into two northbound vehicles shortly after the Columbia Road exit.The SUV subsequently struck a third vehicle, police said.

The driver of the SUV, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

All other drivers were taken to Boston Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to state police.

The crash remains under investigation.

