Police investigating fiery Bourne crash that left 1 dead, 1 critically injured

Police are investigating after one person was killed and another critically injured in a fiery crash in Bourne early Saturday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash in front of the Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical School around 3:30 a.m. found a Mercedes sedan that had burst into flames after hitting a stone wall, according to police.

The driver, a 22-year-old man, was taken to the hospital, where he later died. His name has not been released.

His 28-year-old passenger is in critical condition.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately released.

