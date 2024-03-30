HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a fiery crash near a toll plaza in Hampton, New Hampshire that left an adult and a child hospitalized, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported single-vehicle crash at the toll booths on I-95 around 4 p.m. found a Ford F-150 that had struck two unmanned toll booths flipped to its side, and caught on fire, according to the Hampton Fire Department.

The driver and child passenger were out of the vehicle when police arrived. Both were taken to a nearby hospital.

The highway has since fully reopened.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

