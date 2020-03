WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a fiery crash on Saturday morning that left one dead in Weymouth.

Emergency crews responding to a crash on Route 3 found a car in between trees on a median and a large fire.

One person involved in the crash has since died, according to officials.

No additional information was immediately released.

