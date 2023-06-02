LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a fiery crash in Lynn on Thursday night that left a person dead and a building damaged.

Officers responding to a report of a car into a building on Boston Street around 11 p.m. found a pickup truck that appeared to have hit a building that housed a paint store and a dry cleaning business.

Witness video showed the pickup fully engulfed in flames.

Police later confirmed the driver died in the crash. Their name has not been released.

No additional information was immediately available.

The crash remains under investigation.

