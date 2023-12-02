BOW, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 93 in Bow, New Hampshire on Saturday that resulted in injuries.

The three-vehicle crash occurred on the southbound side of the highway and sent one of the vehicles into the woods, where it caught on fire.

There were reported injuries, though the extent of the injuries was not immediately released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

#TrafficAlert ⚠️ I-93 Northbound and Southbound at MM 31.0 in Bow is closed due to a motor vehicle crash involving a fire. Please seek an alternate route. #NHtraffic #NHSP pic.twitter.com/2XPVAGwghk — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) December 2, 2023

