Police investigating fiery Weymouth rollover crash that left 1 dead

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a fiery crash on Route 3 in Weymouth early Saturday morning that left one person dead.

Troopers responding to a reported single-vehicle crash on the southbound side of the highway around 2:14 a.m. found a 2019 Dodge Charger on fire just south of Exit 16, state police said.

The Charger had rolled over and caught fire with the driver trapped inside, police said.

The driver, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

