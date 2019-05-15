Police investigating fight at Manchester, NH high school that left student injured

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Manchester, New Hampshire police are investigating an apparent fight at West High School that left a student with an eye injury.

The school’s resource officer responded to a fight in the cafeteria about 11:45 a.m. Tuesday and found a large group of kids yelling and screaming, according to Manchester police. Although there was no ongoing physical altercation, one student was found with an eye injury.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and assault charges are forthcoming.

No additional information was immediately available.

