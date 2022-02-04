FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a video that appears to show a student repeatedly hitting another student inside a girls’ bathroom at Framingham High School was posted on social media earlier this week.

During the fight, which took place between classes on Tuesday, the victim was kicked and punched at least eight times in 25 seconds.

“It’s horrible, it’s a horrific video to watch,” said a Framingham High School parent. “As a father who has actually had one of my daughters be attacked a couple years back, it does bring back some pretty horrible memories.”

The parent, who wished to remain anonymous, added that the believes the environment at the high school is toxic.

“It doesn’t really surprise me, there’s not enough being done to protect our kids. I really hold the administration personally responsible for this,” he said.

At a school committee meeting on Wednesday, Framingham Public Schools Supt. Robert Tremblay said he was “outraged” by the video and said a full investigation is underway,

“Nobody condones what happened. It’s embarrassing that it was shared and my heart goes out to the family and the students who were involved in that,” said Tremblay.

The superintendent said he was disappointed that other students in the girls’ bathroom chose to film the incident rather than help the victim or run to seek help from a staff member.

“This warrants a conversation, I would hope, in every household,” said Tremblay.

A criminal complaint has been filed against a juvenile in connection with the incident, according to Framingham police.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)