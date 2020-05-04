AMESBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation after a historical landmark in Amesbury was vandalized.

The Powder House, which was built in 1810 to store munitions up to the War of 1812, was spray-painted sometime between March 23 and April 4, according to the Amesbury police.

Anyone with information on who may be responsible is asked to call the detective unit at 978-388-1212.

“Michelangelo will be required to repaint his artwork as community service in lieu of facing criminal charges,” the police department wrote on Facebook.

