BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating four assaults near Berklee College of Music in Back Bay Saturday evening.

Boston police said they responded to Berklee around 6 p.m., where four people were assaulted on Massachusetts Avenue, Boylston Street and Haviland Street. All attacks happened within the same block from each other.

Berklee College police responded to 153 Massachusetts Avenue, and another victim was assaulted near 1130 Boylston Street. Both victims denied medical treatment.

Two people were attacked near 1 Haviland Street, and both victims were treated on scene, Boston police said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)