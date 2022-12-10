FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a violent crash in Foxboro on Saturday that sent multiple people to the hospital.

Officers responding to a reported two-car crash on Route 140 found two severely damaged vehicles and several people injured. Those injured were taken to area hospitals.

No additional information was immediately available.

