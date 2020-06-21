Police investigating graffiti as hate crime in Groton

GROTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Groton police are investigating a series of vulgar and racist graffiti found around town on Sunday, officials said.

A team of dedicated officers is investigating these incidents, which occurred between 11 p.m. on Saturday and 3 a.m. on Sunday, according to police.

“The graffiti varied from location to location, however, some of this graffiti was racist and/or vulgar in nature, therefore we are investigating this as a hate crime, and any charges stemming from these incidents will be treated as such,” police said on Sunday.

Residents with home surveillance are asked to review video and report anything suspicious that may be related to these incidents to police.

The Groton Police is investigating racist and vulgar graffiti. For a copy of the full press release please contact Sgt. Rachael Mead rmead@townofgroton.org #grotonma pic.twitter.com/Rd4ud4422Q — Groton MA Police Dept (@GrotonPolice) June 21, 2020

