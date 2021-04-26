Police investigating graffiti at North Reading home as possible hate crime

NORTH READING, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating graffiti at a home under construction in North Reading as a possible hate crime.

Francine Coughlin said her father is building a home on Park Street, and on Sunday he found the building’s doors open and “Slave Qrts” etched above a closet and other slurs painted on the walls.

“Racist, sexist, sexually violent and homophobic. It’s not even an undertone or undercurrent, it’s blatant and disturbing,” Francine Coughlin said. “Such a violation and a crime. It’s despicable, disgusting and we’re all surprised.”

Police said they’re talking to neighbors and looking for security video in the area, and working with school officials after finding “NRH RULE” painted outside. They’re also contacting the Attorney General’s office to see if the graffiti qualifies as hate speech.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)