Police investigating Groton graffiti as hate crime

GROTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Groton police are investigating a series of vulgar and racist graffiti found around town on Sunday, officials said.

Police said the graffiti, which was left in various places between 11 p.m. Saturday and 3 a.m. Sunday, included racist material and is being investigated as a hate crime.

Residents with home surveillance are asked to review video and report anything suspicious that may be related to these incidents to police.

The Groton Police is investigating racist and vulgar graffiti. For a copy of the full press release please contact Sgt. Rachael Mead rmead@townofgroton.org #grotonma pic.twitter.com/Rd4ud4422Q — Groton MA Police Dept (@GrotonPolice) June 21, 2020

