DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The Dartmouth Police Department are seeking the public’s help to investigate a hate crime. Around 5 p.m. on April 15, officers observed a derogatory word spray-painted at the Burgo Basketball Association facility.

Officers responded to the site, located at 101 Slocum Road, to gather information about a hate crime and discovered the vandalism.

There are currently no suspects, and police are hoping community members could have information or video footage of the crime.

“I am extremely discouraged and upset by this egregious and heinous act of vandalism,” Chief of POlice Brian P. Levesque said in a press release. “It is certainly the hope of every member of the Dartmouth Police Department that if someone has information that can help us identify a suspect that they will immediately come forward with it.”

