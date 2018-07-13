Police investigating Haverhill double stabbing

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after two people were stabbed Friday night in Haverhill, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing at 117 Lafayette Square about 8:15 p.m. found two people suffering from apparent stab wounds, according to a press release issued Saturday morning by Haverhill police Capt. Sephen J. Doherty Jr.

The victims, whose names were not released, were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they were listed in stable condition.

Late Friday night, police officers could be seen scouring the area around an SUV that was cordoned off with crime scene tape.

The vehicle was later towed from the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Haverhill Police Det. William O’Connell at 978-373-1212.

