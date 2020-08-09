Police investigating head-on crash in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a head-on crash in Attleboro left two motorists injured Sunday.

Amber Bigelow said she was driving on Newport Avenue when she saw a white Toyota veer into the opposite lane in front of a BMW.

“It was a split second thing. I blared my horn to no avail, saw that it was going to happen,” Bigelow recalled.

The two cars collided head on. Bigelow said the driver of the BMW was able to stand on his own and the driver of the Toyota was conscious but bloody.

Police are investigating the crash. Bigelow said she doesn’t know how the crash could have happened.

“Maybe he just wasn’t looking, I have no idea,” she said.

