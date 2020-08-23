Police investigating head-on crash in Brockton that left 2 dead, 1 critically injured

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a head-on crash in Brockton early Sunday morning that left two people dead and a third hospitalized in critical condition, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to 911 calls reporting a crash on Reynolds Memorial Highway near the Westgate Mall around 3:08 a.m. found a Volkswagen Jetta facing the wrong direction in the left lane of Route 27 northbound.

The driver of the Jetta, a 30-year-old woman, was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital before she was transferred to Brigham and Women’s Hospital, where she is being treated for life-threatening injuries, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.

A preliminary investigation indicates the driver of the Jetta hit a Hyundai Santa Fe driving in the northbound lane, officials said. The driver, a 66-year-old woman, was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital, where she died.

Her passenger, a 39-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A third vehicle involved, a Chevy Tahoe, was traveling northbound when it hit the Jetta after the initial crash. The male driver was unharmed.

No charges had been filed as of Sunday morning.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

