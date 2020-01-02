Police investigating head-on crash in Carver that left 5 hospitalized

CARVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a violent head-on crash in Carver on Thursday that left five people hospitalized.

Officers responding to a reported crash near the Quickeez Convenience Store on North Main Street about 2 p.m. determined that a driver in a northbound 2007 BMW sedan swerved into the southbound lane and struck a 2013 GMC Acadia SUV head-on, according to Carver police.

The driver of the BMW and all four occupants of the SUV were taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth to be treated for minor injuries.

