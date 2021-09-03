DUDLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - A 20-year-old man is hospitalized with serious injuries following a violent head-on crash in Dudley on Friday morning.

Officers responding to a reported two-vehicle crash in the area of 75 West St. around 7:20 a.m. found a 2015 Ford Explorer off of the road and a 2021 Chevrolet Malibu in the roadway, according to Dudley police.

The 54-year-old Dudley woman who was driving the Ford Explorer was treated at the scene.

The man was taken to UMass Medical Center in Worcester with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

