FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a head-on crash involving an ambulance in Foxboro on Thursday night.

Officers could be seen looking over the crash, which occurred around 7 p.m. at the intersection of Cross and Main streets.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

