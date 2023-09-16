HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a head-on crash in Hampton, New Hampshire on Friday night that left two people hospitalized, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported two-vehicle crash on Route 101 eastbound in the area of Interstate 95 interchange around 9:30 p.m. determined a 2020 Chevrolet Malibu heading the wrong way on Route 101 hit a 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage, according to New Hampshire State Police.

The crash sent the Chevrolet into one of the other travel lanes and the Mitsubishi was found on the grass shoulder.

The driver of the Chevrolet was taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution.

The driver of the Mitsubishi had to be extricated from the vehicle and was taken by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital.

The roadway was fully reopened around 1:45 a.m., state police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Brighton at Clark.A.Brighton@dos.nh.gov or by calling New Hampshire State Police Headquarters Communications Unit at (603) 223-4381.

