Police investigating Hingham crash that left motorcyclist dead

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Hingham police are investigating a crash on Thursday that left a motorcyclist dead.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash at the intersection of Main and Middle streets around 12 p.m. transported the motorcyclist to the hospital, where they later succumbed to their injuries, according to police.

The driver of the truck was not hurt.

No further details were made available.

