Police investigating hit-and-run at gas station in Danvers

DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a hit-and-run at a gas station in Danvers.

Emergency crews responding to the Gulf Station on Newbury Street around 1:30 a.m. found a damaged gas pump on fire.

Firefighters used foam to suppress the flames.

The North Shore Regional 911 Center confirmed that Topsfield police were assisting Danvers police at the scene of the hit-and-run.

No additional information has been made available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)