CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in Chelmsford Thursday.
Chelmsford police responded to a parking lot on Billerica Road Thursday afternoon for a “serious” crash involving a car and a pedestrian.
Police have not yet released the condition of the person hit.
No other details were immediately available.
This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.
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