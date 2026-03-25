CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in Chelmsford Thursday.

Chelmsford police responded to a parking lot on Billerica Road Thursday afternoon for a “serious” crash involving a car and a pedestrian.

Police have not yet released the condition of the person hit.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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