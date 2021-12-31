BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in Dorchester that sent a woman to the hospital Friday night, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a crash on Washington Street found a woman who had been struck by a car, police said.

The woman was conscious and was taken to the hospital. No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

