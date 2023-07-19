BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation got underway in Hyde Park Tuesday night after a hit-and-run crash that sent one person to a hospital, Boston police said.

Police said a call came in around 9:30 p.m. reporting a crash involving a pedestrian.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A large police presence was seen around Wood Avenue shortly after 11 p.m., with authorities spotted searching the area.

Police said an accident reconstruction team also responded to the crash site.

The search for the person involved in this crash was ongoing as of 11 p.m.

Police have asked anyone with information to contact them.

