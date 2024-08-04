FAIRHAVEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run crash between a pickup truck and a moped in Fairhaven on Saturday that left the moped rider dead, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash involving a Chevy Silverado and a moped around 7 p.m. in the area of Riverside Cemetery near the Route 195 overpass determined the moped rider was seriously injured, according to Fairhaven Police Lt. Kevin Kobza.

The moped driver was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Silverado driver left the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Fairhaven Police Department, State Police Crime Prevention and Control (CPAC) Unit, and the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fairhaven Police Department at 508-997-7421.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)