Police investigating hit-and-run that sparked fire at Danvers gas station

DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a hit-and-run that sparked a fire at a gas station in Danvers.

Emergency crews responding to the Gulf on Newbury Street around 1:30 a.m. found a damaged gas pump on fire.

Firefighters used foam to suppress the flames.

A gas station clerk recalled hearing a “boom” before he began smelling burning gas.

“The gases came out not much but a little bit but the smoke is too much,” he said.

Police say the white pickup truck believed to have been involved in the crash was later located in Topsfield.

No additional information has been made available.

A look at the damage after a driver hit a gas pump in Danvers and drove off. Fire suppression system was activated after pump caught fire. Clerk says he heard a loud “BOOM” @7News pic.twitter.com/7sR225cbfR — Kerri Corrado (@KerriCorrado) August 23, 2019

