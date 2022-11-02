BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - State and local police are looking for a suspect after a woman was found beaten to death in a driveway in Brockton Wednesday.

Brockton Police said a homicide investigation was launched after officers responded to a report of an unconscious person on 342 Crescent Street around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

In a news conference, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim J. Cruz said responding officers found a 48-year-old woman at the address, beaten to death in what appeared to be a case of domestic violence.

A description of the suspect have not yet been released.

