FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a homicide after a 40-year-old victim was found stabbed to death Tuesday around 5:30 a.m. in Fitchburg.

Officials say the stabbing took place on Chester Street and the victim was rushed to the hospital. They were later pronounced dead.

“I certainly don’t like living in an area where there’s a shooting or a stabbing, you’re afraid to come out sometimes,” Michelle Souza, a concerned neighbor said.

Police say the stabbing was not a random act of violence and the suspect and victim knew eachother.

“Not surprised,” said one neighbor, when asked what she thought about the police presence. “It’s like the second time in a year.”

There are no arrests at this time.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)