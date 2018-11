AMHERST, MASS. (WHDH) - Homophobic and transphobic slurs and a swastika were found scrawled across a student’s dorm room at UMass Amherst, officials say.

The school sent a letter to students, condemning the graffiti, saying it stands with its diverse student body.

Police are investigating.

