Police investigating Hooksett, NH rollover crash

HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - Hooksett, New Hampshire police temporarily closed a stretch of road on Friday to investigate a rollover crash.

Officers responded around noon to a reported motor vehicle crash in the area of 1308 Hooksett Road.

The northbound side of the road has been closed in the area of the crash.

The southbound side of the road is down to one lane, which is causing major traffic issues.

Motorists are bein gurged to avoid the area.

