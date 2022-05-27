BOXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after an unwanted 61-year-old man got into the halls of Masconomet Regional High School, just days before the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

The man, from Lynn, showed up at the Boxford school on May 13 in a multicolored Honda Odyssey and entered through a door that was propped open. According to the Boxford police report, when the school resource officer talked to the man, he said he wanted to speak to the principal and to “surprise” the students.

The man reportedly graduated from the school himself and wanted to try to sneak in through the field house doors as he used to while a student at Masco.

The police have no evidence that the man was trying to do anything sinister, and called him “cordial and respectful,” though acknowledged he may have had some “challenges.” They added that the man had no weapons and that no one was hurt, but the community was still rattled by the incident.

“I get wanting to come to your old high school,” said teacher Jonah Fouser. “But with what happened a couple days ago, it’s kind of weird to do that.”

The Boxford police chief said he sees this as a teachable moment to ensure that all school doors are locked.

The man involved in the incident is facing a trespassing charge, and will be summonsed to court in the coming weeks.

