Police investigating human remains found in NH

BERLIN, N.H. (WHDH) - Human remains were found near a wooded area outside Berlin, New Hampshire Thursday evening, officials said.

The Berlin Police Department and the NH State Police are investigating the matter.

The medical examiner’s office will perform an autopsy to assist with identification, and a cause of death.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Sergeant Michael Cote at 846-3333 or Lieutenant Jeff Lemoine at 752-3131.

No further information was released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

