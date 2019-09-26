Police investigating human remains found near Cambridge Reservoir in Waltham

WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Human remains were found near the Cambridge Reservoir in Waltham on Thursday, officials said.

Video from Sky7 HD showed a large police presence gathered on the side of Route 128 next to a wooded area.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, state police, Waltham police, and Cambridge police are investigating the matter.

A preliminary investigation suggests that the remains had been there for an extended period of time.

No further information has been released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)