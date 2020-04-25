Police investigating Hyde Park shooting that left man injured

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting Friday night in Hyde Park that left one man injured.

Officers responding to the shooting on Lincoln Street were told that the victim took himself to the hospital for his injuries.

Officers could be seen in the area looking for evidence.

The man would not provide officers with any information on the shooting. He is expected to survive.

