BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police responded to a shooting in Hyde Park Friday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responded to the area of 155 Garfield Ave. for reports of a person shot, according to the Boston Police Department.

Upon arrival, police found a man suffering from gunshot wound, authorities said. The man was taken to a local hospital, police said. His condition was unknown as of 2 p.m.

A person was arrested in connection with the shooting, police said.

Homicide detectives were on scene. No additional information was immediately available.

