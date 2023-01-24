BOSTON (WHDH) - BOSTON (WHDH) – Boston police are investigating if a sharp object was used to slice someone’s hand during a fight Monday afternoon at Boston Latin Academy.

Officers responded to the school Monday after school officials say a fight broke out between four middle-school students.

In a letter to parents, the head of the school says one of the students was injured and was taken to a school nurse. And then, out of an abundance of caution, the student was taken to the hospital.

School officials say additional disciplinary action from law enforcement is possible.

Boston Superintendent of Schools Mary Skipper issued a statement stressing that violence is never acceptable at this school or any other school in the city.

“Ensuring that students are safe is our highest priority, and we are working continuously to create a safe, welcoming environment where our students and faculty are respected and challenged academically,” she wrote.

School officials are now planning an assembly for 8th grade students to talk about what happened and to provide any counseling services that students may need.

This incident happened as several city councilors are renewing calls for increased school security, pushing for an increased police presence and metal detectors in every school.

In light of this incident and others inside Boston Public Schools, a group of city councilors says they plan on sending another letter to the superintendent with a list of recommendations for BPS.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)