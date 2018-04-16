Police investigating incident in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - Officials spent the overnight hours in Mattapan on the scene of an investigation.

Police activity could be seen in the area of River and Temple streets around 2 a.m. Monday.

It is unclear if there were any injuries but Boston EMS confirmed that they were on scene.

They said that they could not comment on how many people were transported or give any other details based on the nature of the incident.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for updates.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)