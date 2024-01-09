(CNN) — Police in Colorado are investigating an incident involving US Rep. Lauren Boebert and her ex-husband, Jayson Boebert, while they were at a restaurant on Saturday night﻿, a police department official told CNN.

Silt Police Department officers responded to the Miner’s Claim restaurant Saturday night after receiving a call, according to Lt. Matthew Gronbeck.

Gronbeck could not disclose who made the call, nor whether the department had received surveillance video from the restaurant to review.

“This is a sad situation for all that keeps escalating and another reason I’m moving. I didn’t punch Jayson in the face and no one was arrested,” Lauren Boebert, a Colorado Republican, said in a statement to CNN on Monday. “I will be consulting with my lawyer about the false claims he made against me and evaluate all of my legal options.”

CNN has reached out to the Miner’s Claim restaurant for comment.

Jayson Boebert told The Denver Post in a phone interview that he called the Silt Police Department on Sunday morning to say he did not want to press charges.

“I don’t want nothing to happen,” he told the newspaper. “Her and I were working through a difficult conversation.”

The Daily Beast was first to report the incident.

In late December, Boebert announced she would be switching districts, running in Colorado’s 4th Congressional District in 2024. Among the most conservative members of the chamber, Boebert had been expected to face a tough reelection bid in Colorado’s 3rd District in the western part of the state.

Boebert has previously made headlines when she was was escorted out of the musical “Beetlejuice” in September after “multiple complaints” from patrons. The Colorado Republican also notably shouted during President Joe Biden’s 2022 State of the Union address as he discussed helping US veterans, and she made an unfounded suggestion in 2021 that Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar was a terrorist, for which Boebert later apologized.

