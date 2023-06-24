BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating shots fired on Day Street in Jamaica Plain early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the area of 60 Day Street around 2:30 a.m. Friday.

No one was hurt, and officials said they are still investigating. Ballistics were recovered at the scene, and no arrests have been made.

